Starting today, wearing masks in public areas will be mandatory at Woodgrove Mall in Nanaimo, and you will have to pass through a temperature checking station to get in.

The mall’s new owners have posted a letter on Facebook and their web site, outlining new COVID-19 precautions.

Mall management has set up temperature checks at entrances 1, 2 and 3, while entrance 4 will remain closed.

Complementary masks will be available at the temperature stations until October 4.

“Please be assured that no one will be insulted, Forest, or escorted off the property for not wearing a mask under the new measures,” the letter says. “May it be eating, drinking or health and personal circumstances, there are various reasons where visitors may be unable to comply. Therefore we can only hope to keep the public informed and equipped to be safe at Woodgrove centre by point of entry into Woodgrove and with your cooperation by point of entry into each retailer.”