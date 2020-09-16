Canada Post is back up and running in many regions throughout British Columbia today, including Nanaimo.

Due to poor air quality caused by smoke from forest fires in the western United States, the delivery service suspended its services across much of the province yesterday.

Full mail delivery was restored today to these regions:

Campbell River

Courtenay

Cranbrook

Duncan

Ganges

Kamloops

Kimberley

Mayne Island

Nanaimo

Okanagan Valley

Parksville

Sooke

However, a “Yellow service alert” is still in effect for a handful of regions. This means Canada Post is going to do its best to deliver.

Regions currently under a “Yellow service alert” include:

Abbotsford

Cloverdale

Delta (added Sept. 16th)

Maple Ridge (added Sept. 16th)

Parts of Metro Vancouver

Mission (added Sept. 16th)

Nelson

New Westminster

Penticton (added Sept. 16th)

Powell River

Surrey

Vernon

Greater Victoria area

White Rock

Meanwhile, Castlegar and Trail are still under a “Red service alert.” This means Canada Post is suspending delivery for the day, as air quality conditions are unsafe. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.

