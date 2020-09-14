The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the theft of a BC Paramedic’s medical kit. The case (shown above) was taken at approximately 3 am on Monday September 14, 2020, while a BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) crew was responding to a medical call at the Nanaimo Value Lodge, located at 736 Nicol St.

The hard shelled black plastic case contained an assortment of medical supplies including life-saving drugs such as Narcan, epinephrine and blood pressure equipment, needed to respond to patients every day.

Investigators have reviewed video surveillance and obtained a grainy photo, of what appears to be a female, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask, picking up the case then walking away with it through the parking lot of the motel.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-33766.