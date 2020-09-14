NewsRCMP, Health officials concerned about missing Nanaimo woman SHARE ON: Patti Mertz, staff Monday, Sep. 14th, 2020 Nanaimo RCMP is asking the public for help in finding Michelle Van der Kemp.The 53-year-old woman has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 4.Van der Kemp has significant medical issues which requires daily medication. As a result, her health care providers are extremely worried for her safety and well- being. Investigators have called her last known phone number, attended to her last known address and checked in with shelters and emergency housing locations, all with no success.Van der Kemp is a Caucasian female, 5 ft. 6, 135 pounds. The picture provided is recent. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Michelle Van der Kemp, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-32499.