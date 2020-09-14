Nanaimo RCMP is asking the public for help in finding Michelle Van der Kemp.

The 53-year-old woman has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 4.

Van der Kemp has significant medical issues which requires daily medication. As a result, her health care providers are extremely worried for her safety and well- being. Investigators have called her last known phone number, attended to her last known address and checked in with shelters and emergency housing locations, all with no success.

Van der Kemp is a Caucasian female, 5 ft. 6, 135 pounds. The picture provided is recent. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Michelle Van der Kemp, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-32499.