Smoke can be seen while on the Ferry crossing to Nanaimo(Photo taken by Patti Mertz, MyCowichanValleynow.com Staff)

If you take a look outside, you will probably see grey, but that’s not due to cloudy weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for parts of Vancouver Island between Campbell River and Duncan due to a heavy amount of smoke.

That smoke is a result of the wildfires in the western United States being carried up to parts of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior.

Environment Canada says the smoke should stick around for the next 24 to 72 hours before eventually clearing out of the area by Tuesday.

The next weather update will be available tomorrow to give a better outlook on whether the smoke will stick around or not. It can be accessed online here.

Environment Canada says during smoky conditions you should follow your common sense to stay safe.

That can mean stopping or reducing your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell, and staying cool and drinking plenty of fluids.

The organization also recommends monitor yourself if you do decide to go outside.

The Air Quality Health Index for the Duncan area, as of Sunday, September 13th, sits at a 9, which is considered high risk by Environment Canada.

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.