WE Charity says it is closing its Canadian operations.

The Canadian Press reports Co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are also planning to leave the Toronto-based youth organization once the transition to a new board of governors is complete.

The brothers are blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversy surrounding the Liberal government’s plans to have the youth organization run a multimillion-dollar student-volunteer program.

The organization has lost many of its corporate sponsors over the past few months, which the Kielburgers say has left it in dire financial straits.