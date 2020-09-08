SHARE ON:

(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.

We touched on a number of topics including:

How school districts plan to utilize the 242-million dollars in funding announced by the province

What is the plan if an outbreak is declared at a school in BC

How will students be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is available

The province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it’s not mandatory

How to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwell

The Ministry of Education’s response to the BC Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scores

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: