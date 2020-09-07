The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a man has drowned off the coast of Keats Island.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP explain that on Sunday around 4:00 pm, Emergency Health Services called police to assist with a male found in the water off the northern tip of Keats Island in medical distress.

Police arrived at the Gibsons government dock and met paramedics, Coast Guard and Gibsons Fire Department who were all assisting with the male then determined to be deceased.

The male victim was in his forties, from Richmond, and had been out on a boat charter with friends.

The victim had gone swimming a few minutes before he was found in distress.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating to officially determine the cause of death.