Starting this month you will be able to enjoy some of the recreational activities you’ve been missing out on thanks to the global pandemic.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District is re-oping its recreation facilities including the Gibsons and Area Community Centre, The Pender Harbour Aquatic and Fitness Center, and the Sunshine Coast arena.

Reopening dates are as follows:

Gibsons & Area Community Centre

Fitness Centre – September 4

Arena – September 8

Fitness Classes & Programming – September 28

Pender Harbour Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Pool & Fitness Centre – September 14

Fitness Classes & Programming – September 28

Sechelt Aquatic Centre

Fitness Centre – September 9

Pool – September 10

Fitness Classes & Programming – September 28

Sunshine Coast Arena – September 28

The Gibsons & District Aquatic Facility will remain closed in the fall.

While visiting a recreation facility, the regional district is reminding all patrons and staff that they are expected to:

Practice physical distancing by maintaining a two-metre distance from others and wear a mask when this is not possible.

Disinfect hands before entering and while in the facility.

Practice effective sneeze and cough etiquette.

If you want to get involved with fall recreation, the SCRD is asking you to register online or over the phone.

More information can be found here.