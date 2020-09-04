A dog attack that left a four-month-old puppy dead has prompted City of Nanaimo Animal Control Services to remind dog owners of their responsibilities.

Last Sunday, Nanaimo resident Lynette Hleck says she was blackberry picking with her four-month-old puppy, on a trail between Northfield Road and Masters Road.

She says a man with two off-leash dogs approached them, and their owner yelled, “Pick up your dog!”

Before she could react, one of the dogs had her puppy in its jaws. Both owners worked to get the dog’s jaw open and release the puppy. She rushed to a veterinarian, but the puppy was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“While some owners may be confident in their ability to control their dogs, a recent dog attack illustrates the importance of keeping them on a leash at all times on public property,” says City of Nanaimo Community Safety Manager David LaBerge.

“Not only are you showing you care about your dog by following these rules, you are showing your neighbours and fellow citizens you care about them and their beloved pets.”

Dog owners must maintain control of their dogs at all times when in a public setting. This includes parks, trails, in neighbourhoods and any other place the public may gather. Dogs must remain on a leash in public places with the exception of off-leash areas.

Being a responsible pet owner in Nanaimo comes with some rules. In addition to the leash bylaw, dog owners are responsible for:

Licencing any dog over the age of three months residing in the City of Nanaimo. The current year tag must be displayed on the dog’s collar.

Ensuring their dog does not roam off their own property unless they are leashed.

Properly disposing of their dog’s excrement.

Keeping their dogs away from the following areas: playgrounds, cemeteries, water parks and any beach within a park during the summer months (May 1 – Oct 1).

Find more information on Animal Control, contacts and links related to animals in Nanaimo, click here.

To report incidents of Animal Control bylaw infractions, contact Animal Control Services at 250-616-0233.

Quick Facts:

One hundred per cent of the fees collected from dog licences go toward the costs of operating the Nanaimo Animal Shelter, including care and adoption.

Located at 1260 Nanaimo Lakes Road, the Nanaimo Animal Control officers enforce the Animal Control Bylaw as well as operate the Pound & Adoption Centre for the City of Nanaimo.

– with files from Patti Mertz