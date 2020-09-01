September is the month where the most interactions between humans and bears take place and to promote safety, WildSafeBC is launching its BC Goes Wild campaign.

The initiative is geared towards awareness to make sure people do everything they can to be safe but be prepared when it comes to bears.

Krystle Mitchelitis is the WildSafeBC Regional District Coordinator with the qathet Regional District.

She says bear safety is extremely important, especially for tourists and local British Columbians that aren’t prepared when heading out on a hike or camping trip.

“Not only do we have an active local community but we also have tourists visiting and not everybody is familiar with heading into the backcountry where there is black bears or cougars for example.”

She also says some best practices is to carry bear spray and keep your dog on a leash.

Throughout the month, events will be taking place in each local WildSafeBC community to help spread awareness and touch on other best practices.

Mitchelitis says over in Powell River, she will be hosting a bear spray workshop that will show you how to safely use bear spray and become knowledgeable about local wildlife, safety tips and how you can reduce bear attractants.

To see what events are happening in your area this month, Mitchelitis recommends you visit your local WildSafeBC Facebook page.