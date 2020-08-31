B.C. recorded almost 300 new Covid-19 cases since Friday, with just one more on Vancouver Island.

There were also four more deaths in the province from the disease, and there are 10 people in intensive care with COVID.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is anticipating a second surge during what she calls our respiratory season. As we start spending more time indoors, and during the fall cold and flu season, she says we need to get back to basics to stop the spread of the disease.

She says this means always, always staying home if you are not feeling well… That the heroes are no longer people who put aside their illness and go to work anyway.

She is calling on employers to support staff who might need to work from home, so they can do that without recrimination or harm, to take care of loved ones, or themselves.