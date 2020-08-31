B.C is introducing a new Active Transportation Planning Grant, which will allow local governments to incorporate or strengthen transportation components of their community development plans.

In total, $600,000 will be available over two years for this program which is geared towards making cycling, walking and other forms of active transportation safe, accessible and convenient for people while lessening climate pollution caused by greenhouse gases.

“Building well-connected, accessible and safe, active transportation routes will give British Columbians more opportunities to leave their cars at home,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Local governments play a significant role in network planning, and I’m pleased to offer this new grant to help communities incorporate active transportation into their road planning.”

It will be administered by The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

To qualify for funding, applicants should demonstrate how proposed projects will support and integrate active transportation as part of their community planning and land-use planning process.

Local governments with a population up to 25,000 that meet the grant criteria are eligible for up to $10,000 toward their active transportation planning costs.

Applications will be open until October 30th.

To learn more about the Active Transportation Planning Grant, click here.