SPECIAL REPORT: interview with Federal Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough
Carla Qualtrough is sworn in as Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion during the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. November 20, 2019.//Carla Qualtrough est assermentée comme ministre de l'Emploi, du Développement de la main-d’œuvre et de l'Accessibilité durant la cérémonie d’assermentation du Conseil des ministres à Rideau Hall, à Ottawa. 20 novembre 2019.
Today (Monday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) extending to September and a revamped Employment Insurance system
- Focusing on entrepreneurship and training as we transition from CERB
- The state of disabled funding during the pandemic
- Balancing government benefits while also driving down Canada’s unemployment rate
- The Government’s plans on pandemic pay for essential workers
- How are Canadians going to be paying for all these benefits in the future?
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: