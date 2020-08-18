B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer took the podium Monday afternoon to deliver the latest numbers for COVID-19 in BC.

Dr. Réka Gustafson provided an update for Friday to Monday afternoon, reporting 236 new cases for a total of 4,594 in British Columbia.

“Today, we are providing case updates for three 24-hour reporting periods. In the first reporting period from August 14 to 15, we had 100 new cases; August 15 to 16, we had 88 new cases, and in the last 24 hours, we have had a further 48 new cases.”

There are currently 743 active cases of COVID-19, and 3,653 people who tested positive have recovered.

There is one new case on Vancouver Island for a total of 154.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported for a total of 198 in British Columbia.

In Monday’s joint statement from Dr. Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix, they say that with the number of people infected with COVID-19 today, it’s the time to be “particularly alert to how we are feeling.”

They say if you are feeling slightly unwell, stay home from work and gatherings.

“Our COVID-19 champions are the people who choose to stay home and stay away from others when feeling even the slightest bit sick. Making the choice to stay home is choosing to keep yourself and those around you safe.”

They urge people to do their part by working together while staying apart and helping to keep all of us safe.