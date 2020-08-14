Starting next week, B.C. landlords will again be able to evict tenants when warranted.



The province’s moratorium on evictions ends Aug. 18th, and all renters are expected to pay rent when it is due.

The province has created a framework to help renters and landlords clear up back-rent, and placed a moratorium on rental rate increases until December. It says if renters receive a notice of rent increase before then, they don’t have to pay it.

If you owe rent from between March 18th and Aug. 17th, you will have until at least July 2021 to pay it, with the first repayments not starting until October at the earliest.

The province has released details on a new repayment framework for renters. It says the framework will protect renters by ensuring they cannot be evicted for a missed or late rent payment from March 18 to Aug. 17, unless a renter defaults on their repayment plan.

Under the framework, the terms of a repayment plan must include:

amount of outstanding rent;

start date of the repayment plan;

amount of each instalment; and

dates for each instalment.

The repayment instalments must begin at least 30 days after the date the plan is given by the landlord to the renter.

It also must give renters until July 2021 for the final repayments to be made, unless the landlord and renter agree to a longer period.

Similarly, while it will be paid in equal instalments, renters and landlords have the option of agreeing to smaller amounts being paid each month in the beginning of the repayment process.

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due. For example, if a repayment plan is delivered to the renter on Aug. 29 and rent is due on the first of each month, the first instalment is due Oct. 1, 2020.

The Temporary Rental Supplement also remains available to people until Aug. 31, 2020. To date, the supplement has assisted more than 86,000 households with paying their rent during the pandemic.

Renters who are still experiencing a loss of income may also be eligible for either the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) or the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) programs, which provide ongoing rental subsidies for low- and moderate-income families and seniors.

Details on these programs are available through BC Housing at 604 433-2218 or toll-free from anywhere in B.C. at 1 800 257-7756.

Learn More:

Information about changes to B.C.’s tenancy laws during COVID-19 can be found here.​

Download the repayment plan template: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/housing-and-tenancy/residential-tenancies/forms/rtb14.pdf

For information about RAP and SAFER, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-assistance-financial-aid-for-home-modifications