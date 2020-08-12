Education Minister Rob Fleming says staff, students and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures to keep kids safe and healthy in the classroom.

The education ministry now says that Starting on September 8, all staff will meet with their school’s joint health and safety committee to receive instructions about how the updated guidelines will work in their school.

They will finalize plans at that time for learning groups, as well as reviewing health and safety protocols, and confirming lesson plans

Students will go back to class for orientation by September 10, where they will get familiar with classrooms that will look different than they did before the pandemic.

The education ministry says students will be assigned to their class, find out who is in their learning group, practise new routines and familiarize themselves with how to safely move from the class to outdoor and common areas of the school.

On August 10, school districts were given readiness checklists to ensure they are updating their health and safety plans and considering, communicating and consulting with their unions, staff, and families in their local communities.