The Sunshine Coast Regional District has rolled out stage 3 water restrictions until further notice.

The announcement is being made because of prolonged dry weather and not enough rain.

The restrictions apply to district residents and water users south of Pender Harbour.

Langdale, Soames Point and Granthams Landing will follow Stage 2 water conservation regulations moving forward.

The district says groundwater sources in Eastbourne will remain at Stage 4 water conservation regulations and customers on SCRD water from Pender Harbour to Earl’s Cove/Egmont will remain at Stage 1 until further notice.

To help prioritize water use for food production, water conservation regulations have changed:

Lawn watering is not permitted.

Watering with sprinklers or soaker hoses is not permitted.

Watering with handheld hoses with spray trigger nozzles, hand-held containers or micro/drip irrigation is permitted from 7:00am to 8:00am or 7:00pm to 8:00 pm any day of the week.

For food-producing plants and trees:

Watering with sprinklers or soaker hoses is not permitted.

Watering with handheld hoses with spray trigger nozzles, hand-held containers or micro/drip irrigation is permitted any time.

The SCRD says commercial food-producing farms paying a metered rate for water are exempt from the new Stage 3 regulations.

Any type of washing for your home, such as sidewalks, driveways, windows or exterior surfaces will not be permitted. That also goes for filling swimming pools, spas, garden ponds, or fountains.

SCRD staff will be patrolling neighbourhoods on a regular basis to enforce regulations and to deliver educational materials.

For more information, contact the SCRD at 604-885-6806 or the Town of Gibsons 604-886-2274. Visit www.scrd.ca/SprinklingRegulations for more details.