There are 53 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one new infection reported on Vancouver Island, for a total of 3,934 cases.

There have now been 147 people who tested positive on Vancouver Island.

The province has 386 active cases of COVID-19 and 11 people are hospitalized.

Provincial health officer, Dr Bonnie Henry says there continue to be community exposure events throughout the province and on flights into and out of BC, but no new community outbreaks.

As people increase interactions the province says is not the time to relax and let down our guard.

Dr. Henry urges people keep the social and family bubbles small, use layers of protection and give people the space to stay safe.

“We can make a difference and we know what we need to do, because we have done so already. We are calling on everyone to make COVID-19 safety our way of life – this weekend and every weekend.”