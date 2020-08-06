The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in BC has risen by 47, but there are no new cases to report on Vancouver Island.

While the number of coronavirus infections around the province has now risen to 3,881, on Vancouver Island the total remains at 146 cases.

BC currently has 371 active cases, with 11 people being treated for symptoms in hospital.

There are no new deaths reported.

Some 25-thousand people have now signed Change.org a petition calling on the province to ensure in-class learning an option for any parents who want to choose it in September.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the cost of keeping schools closed is too high and they can be opened safely.

She says there will be measures to reduce risk of transmission in schools.

The provincial health officer says there have not been any children under the age of 19 in Canada who have died from this virus.