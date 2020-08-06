Transit bus riders will require a face covering beginning on August 24.

BC Transit will begin mandatory use of face coverings on buses in communities across the Province in alignment with Translink in Metro Vancouver.

Children under the age of five and people who cannot wear a face covering for health reasons will not have to use them.

BC Transit says health professionals, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, say people should wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.

It says customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment.

BC Transit says the policy will be implemented as an educational step without enforcement and will work to ensure customers are aware of our new policy over the coming weeks.