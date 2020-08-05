Fresh Air at Home: Eagleview Heights Has the Space You Need

Homes that let you breathe, free and easy. Designed with space, comfort, security and privacy in mind, a home at Eagleview Heights in Gibsons is an airy, welcome retreat, Every Day.

This thoughtfully-planned, oceanview community of homes has a unique, lower-density footprint: only six homes per 3-storey building, with just two homes per floor, making every home a corner suite. Award-winning architects Ankenman Marchand envisioned Eagleview Heights as a community of luxury homes that each offer a generous, private feel. Partnering with TCD Development Group and Kindred Construction, the team has taken great pride in designing Eagleview Heights as a collection of high quality homes attentive to the Sunshine Coast lifestyle and setting.

Eagleview’s spacious, open-concept and single-level floorplans allow you to navigate daily life with extraordinary ease. Just imagine what feels like a detached dwelling but comes with the fuss-free perks of new condo living. Homeowners can choose from two coastal-inspired interior themes, each of which feature contemporary, upscale finishes and fixtures.

Open kitchen layouts with high-end appliances makes at-home cooking a gourmet experience. Expansive windows bathe the interiors with natural light and draw in fresh air, with most homes offering 180 degree views of Howe Sound and the Coastal Mountain range. Every Eagleview home also has a large private deck or patio from which to soak in some Westcoast summer sun, and views that are simply breathtaking.

The expansive feel of each home extends out to the greater Eagleview community. Designed with a considered distance and partition between neighbours, Eagleview Heights maintains that fine balance between togetherness and individual privacy.

If you need to stretch your legs or take Fido for a walk, take a refreshing turn around Eagleview’s two-acre park and pond, then connect to Inglis Trail—which, if desired, will take you directly to Gibsons’ waterfront and marina. For more vigorous exercise, there’s a fully-equipped gym onsite with a panoramic ocean view to inspire those extra reps or last few minutes on the treadmill.

When special occasions arise, you can host business or personal gatherings right at home at the Eagle Club amenities building. The Eagle Club is made for breezy indoor/outdoor gatherings with its lofty, open interior and outdoor pool and hot tub. With all the advantages and comforts of Eagleview Heights living, you may not ever want to leave. But when you do need to venture out for necessities or a brief change of scenery, two of Gibsons’ main centres are a convenient walk away.



EagleviewHeights is situated on the edge of a quiet neighbourhood but still walkable to all of

Gibsons’ charms. A few minutes’ walk takes you to everyday shopping, services and amenities, and the ferry is a quick 10-minute drive. Go the opposite way to arrive at lower Gibsons’ quaint seaside village with its boutiques, specialty stores, brew-pubs,restaurants, and the Gibsons Public Market. The beaches and marina in lower Gibsons also call to the boating, beaching and watersports enthusiasts. There is so much more we could sing about the virtues of living safe, smart and secure in a small seaside village, but one look would say even more. Come visit us, and see what we mean.

Still time to act!

There are only 11 homes left at Eagleview. Please call us to arrange a visit at the Presentation Centre to find your new oceanview home.

Enjoy the luxuries of new condo living, without any of the compromises, crowding, or cares. The Eagleview Heights Presentation Centre is located at #103-875 Gibsons Way and is open Thursday to Monday, 10:00am – 5:00pm. www.eagleviewheights.com

Website: www.eagleviewheights.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/eagleviewheights/