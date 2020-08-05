Dreams Come True

Your Restful Sleep is Dreamland’s Business!

During stressful uncertain times, sleep has never been more important. Dreamland Sleep Shop is dedicated to help their customers get the best sleep possible with quality products and sound advice. Their sleep specialists ‘go beyond the mattress’ to help you create the ideal sleep environment with the best bed for the best rest to be the best you!

Standing Behind Their Beds

Dreamland Sleep Shop is committed to providing high-quality mattresses and service excellence. They’re excited to introduce their NEW Scott Living Mattresses by RESTONIC – exclusively available on the Sunshine Coast at their Gibsons Park Plaza store – mattresses made right here in BC, designed by the famous Property Brothers!

Scott Living Mattresses are a reflection of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott’s personal style, inspired by what they hold dear: home, family and a commitment to quality.

The Scott brothers are passionate about helping people claim their right to a healthy, comfortable and rejuvenating night’s sleep because they know better sleep gives rise to better mornings. Using the finest materials and patented construction, Scott Living Mattresses are assembled by hand, investing hours of craftsmanship into each one.

Custom Sleep Solutions

Maintaining restful sleep will continue to be important for future health management, stress reduction and comfort. Yet sleep patterns and causes of sleep disruption are different for everyone. We need personalized solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all … which is why Scott Living Mattresses by RESTONIC offers a variety of mattress solutions.

Stay Cool While You Sleep

Conquer hot restless nights with the Scott Living Indigo Mattress by RESTONIC. With their exclusive 2 Cool technology, paired with TempaGel, the Indigo Mattress allows you to sleep at the perfect temperature all night long. Plus, the Q5 Twin Support System offers secure back support!

Created with Comfort & Longevity

AlumiLast technology is one of the ways Moonjump Hybrid Mattresses, from Scott Living Mattresses by RESTONIC, provide long-lasting comfort. Embedded with traditional coils and memory foam, that incredible sleep you’ll have the first night can be the same amazing sleep you experience years down the road!

Lay Down in Luxury

If you’re looking for a firm but luxurious mattress, Scott Living by RESTONIC’s Cascade Eurotop Microcoil Luxury Mattress is the answer. With 1300 individually wrapped coils providing incomparable support, and long lasting memory foam giving that cloud-like feeling, the Cascade Eurotop hovers at the top of its class when it comes to comfort!

No matter what kind of sleeper you are, Scott Living Mattresses by RESTONIC have your solution. From the over-heaters to the comfort connoisseur, Dreamland Sleep Shop will work with you to find the perfect Scott Living Mattress by RESTONIC for you.

Try Before You Buy

To introduce you to Scott Living Mattresses by RESTONIC, Dreamland Sleep Shop is offering special pricing. Restorative and rejuvenating sleep has never been closer! Speak to the sleep specialists at Dreamland Sleep Shop today to learn more.

Want to experience a Scott Living Mattress by RESTONIC yourself? You can at Dreamland Sleep Shop. They have taken precautions for your safety with sanitary mattress shields in place as you try each mattress.

To learn more, visit Dreamland Sleep Shop in Gibsons Park Plaza, or call 604-886-0102. Shop online at dreamlandsleepshop.com.

Phone: 604-886-0102

Website: www.dreamlandsleepshop.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DreamlandSleepShop/