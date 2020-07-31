SHARE ON:

(Photo supplied by BC Government flickr)

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreak

Why BC is not considering a mandatory mask policy

The possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to Alberta

The current state of BC casinos re-opening

Is there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurring

Her message to residents for the BC Day long weekend

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: