Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreak
  • Why BC is not considering a mandatory mask policy
  • The possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to Alberta
  • The current state of BC casinos re-opening
  • Is there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurring
  • Her message to residents for the BC Day long weekend

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: