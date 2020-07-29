In an attempt to improve its transparency, ICBC is providing British Columbians with better access to comprehensive new data.

The data-sharing is being made available in a customizable, convenient format, making data available in a timely manner.

“Making sure the public is well-informed and supported is a priority,” said Nicolas Jimenez, ICBC’s president, and CEO. “We’ll continue to expand the data available on icbc.com to better support customers, researchers, media, and stakeholders.”

Take, for instance, the most dangerous intersections on Vancouver Island, in terms of the number of crashes in 2019.

The capital region took eight of the top 10 spots, Saanich claimed six of them alone.

Click on the link to see the top 10 most dangerous intersections.