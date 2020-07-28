Nanaimo RCMP responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon in a community in the northern part of the city.

One person is in custody, another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following what witnesses believe were three gunshots.

Police say the property is “known to police.”

RCMP say, shortly after the man was taken to hospital, another man arrived and was arrested.

If you have information about this incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.