As COVID19 numbers increase in the province, the Medical Health Officer for the Sunshine Coast is urging residents and visitors to take the necessary safety precautions.

“Our coastal communities are renowned for their natural destinations and attract people from all over the world. These communities might not see international travellers this summer, but we know there are many people from other parts of B.C. and Canada looking to visit our region this summer,” said Dr. Geoff McKee, VCH Medical Health Officer for the Coastal Community of Care. “Visitors have a responsibility to respect the communities they’re coming to, follow public health advice, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 to these smaller communities.”

He said in order to manage the risk, residents, and visitors need to play it safe.

Tourism operators and other businesses are required to develop and implement COVID19 safety plans in accordance with WorkSafeBC guidelines.

Vancouver Coastal Health is asking visitors to the region to follow the travel manners set out by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, they include: