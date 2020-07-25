Michelle Sikora is second in the quarters. Photo supplied by Maxim Cover Girl Contest website.

A Sunshine Coast activist and entrepreneur has seen her run in the Maxim Cover Girl Contest come to an end.

Michelle Sikora finished third in her group in the quarterfinals and has been eliminated from the competition.

Sikora said if she won the $25,000 dollar grand prize she would donate some of the winnings to the SPCA and renovate her home.

The grand-prize winner will be determined on August 13.

Campbell River’s Kristy Watkins finished third in her group.