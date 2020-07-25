Sunshine Coast RCMP Detachment Commander Poppy Hallam presented her second-quarter report to Gibsons Council earlier this week.

From April to June, break and enter numbers were up significantly throughout the Sunshine Coast, as Gibsons saw a 50 percent increase from the second quarter of last year, in the SCRD, the numbers jumped by 150 percent, and in Sechelt, these types of files increased by 188 percent.

April was a particularly bad month for break and enters, the biggest jump coming in Sechelt, where these files increased by 250 percent.

There were 14 in April, up from the four files in April 2019.

In the SCRD, there were eight thefts from motor vehicles in June, as compared to one last June, an increase of 700 percent.