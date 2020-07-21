Public health officials have announced 30 new COVID19-confirmed cases today, bringing the total to three thousand 328.

No new deaths are being reported, the death toll remains at 189.

A data correction has been made and Vancouver Coastal Health is reporting 1,043 cases, one more than yesterday while Vancouver Island is reporting 140 cases, not the 142 reported yesterday.

Despite the data correction resulting in the number of cases decreasing on Vancouver Island, Dr. Bonnie Henry said, “There are several community exposure events and one active community outbreak. Public health teams are actively contact tracing and requesting the assistance of anyone who may have been exposed to monitor themselves closely and follow public health guidance.”

“We can stop transmission by seeing fewer people, only spending time with people we know, keeping a safe distance from others, and using a mask when that is difficult. Let’s continue to follow these rules for safe social interactions,” said Dr. Henry.

There are 266 active cases in the province, 15 people are in hospital, and three are in intensive care.

The recovery rate is north of 86 percent, as 2,873 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,731

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,043

Interior Health – 291

Island Health – 140

Northern Health – 69

Residing outside Canada – 54