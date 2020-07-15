Michelle Sikora is second in the quarters. Photo supplied by Maxim Cover Girl Contest website.

Sunshine Coast activist and entrepreneur Michelle Sikora is third in her group in the Maxim Cover Girl Contest.

She needs to be in top spot to qualify for the semis and voting ends tomorrow night at 8.

Sikora says if she won the $25,000 dollar grand prize she would donate some of the winnings to the SPCA and renovate her home.

Kristy Watkins of Campbell River is third in her group.

The grand-prize winner will be determined on August 13.