Getting a parking ticket is a frustrating experience, but the District of Sechelt is saying someone is handing out fake tickets.

The district said a staff member received one of these mock parking tickets and reported it.

If you receive a parking ticket and you’re not sure if its legit, call bylaw enforcement at 604-740-8480.

Back in 2018, several people reported that they found a ticket for $142 dollars from the Sunshine Coast Parking Authority, but the ticket directed people to make a payment at a website.

Offences cited on these tickets are the standard violations and ones that are obviously fake.