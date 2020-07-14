Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced 13 new COVID19-related cases earlier today and no new deaths.

There are now 3,128 COVID19 cases in the province, 209 of which are active, along with 189 deaths.

Vancouver Coastal Health is reporting three additional cases while Vancouver Island isn’t reporting any new cases.

We are now into Phase Three of the BC Restart and while the 75 cases announced since Friday are more than we are used too, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it’s not surprising.

“With every increase in our activity, the potential for COVID19 transmission increases as well and we know that we’ve known that as we’ve restarted with the phased approach that we’ve taken in the last few months and the number of new cases of COVID19 in the recent days is evidence of this,” said Henry.

“We’ve had more than we’re used to seeing in the last few days, this is not unexpected,” said Henry.

Henry said the increased numbers are a reflection of British Columbians getting out and being more active and we are transmitting the disease, but we are also monitoring closely.

By and large, British Columbians have done a great job of abiding by the public health measures, but people need to remain vigilant in taking safety measures because the Coronavirus spreads very easily and quickly.

“We know that COVID19 symptoms can be mild, making it very easy to spread the virus to those that we’re close with and those that we’re close too,” said Henry. “That’s why it’s so important that we all stay away, stay home, skip those parties, skip that travel, if you are not feeling one hundred percent well.”

Fourteen people are in hospital and five are in intensive care.

The recovery rate is 87.2 percent and 2,730 people have fully recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,649 (six new cases)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,015 (three new cases)

Interior Health – 212 (three new cases)

Island Health – 135 (no change)

Northern Health – 65 (no change)

People residing outside Canada- 52 (one new case)