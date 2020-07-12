The BC Coroners Service has conducted an initial examination of human remains that turned up on a beach in Roberts Creek.

At approximately 6 am on Saturday, a dog alerted two teens of the discovery on a beach below the 800-block of Bayview Road.

The teens called on a nearby homeowner for help and they also thought they were looking at human remains.

Sunshine Coast RCMP note that the remains were well into the stage of decomposition.

The RCMP will look into active missing persons investigations to try and determine whose remains they are.