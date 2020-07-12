Many British Columbians are poised to hit the road this summer if only to feel some sense of normalcy again.

ICBC has released five tips for a happy and safe summer.

The insurance giant said police will be out in full force, so if your planning on having a few drinks, leave your car at home and save your money because impaired driving carries with it hefty fines and your vehicle will also be impounded.

Number four, if you are hosting summer get-togethers, offer non-alcoholic options for your friends who aren’t drinking.

From three to one, Be the DD, take advantage of designated driver services, and always be prepared.

A recent BCAA survey found that 84 percent of respondents want to go on a road trip to return a sense of normalcy to their lives.

For a list of the top five, click here.