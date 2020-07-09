The Sunshine Coast RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding the person who put up a banner outside Pender Harbour Secondary School threatening to tear down a pair of Totem poles.

The RCMP say someone tied a banner between the poles that stand in front of Pender Harbour Secondary School.

The principal of the school found the banner with a threat spray-painted on it Tuesday morning.

Police say there is no tolerance for this type of behaviour.

The RCMP says given the sensitive nature of the threat, they are working diligently to find the person responsible.

They want anyone with information that would help their investigation to contact them.