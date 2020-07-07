There are five new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health and one new case on Vancouver Island.

In total, there are three active outbreaks in the province, two in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one in acute-care.

Sixteen people are in hospital, four are in intensive care, and two thousand 645 people have fully recovered from the Coronavirus.

In a statement from Sunshine Coast Medical Health Officer Geoff McKee he said, “Since the beginning of the year we have identified six lab-confirmed cases in the Sunshine Coast Local Health Area, which encompasses the lower Sunshine Coast. There are currently no active cases that we are following in this region.”

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,576 (+6 cases)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,013 (+5 cases)

Interior Health – 203

Island Health – 133 (+1 case)

Northern Health – 65