Prince George RCMP searching for man wanted in connection to 2017 sexual offences
Christopher Lloyd Dixon (Photo supplied by Prince George RCMP)
The Prince George RCMP believe a man wanted for sexual offences related to a 2017 incident may be residing on Vancouver Island.
In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP entered a sexual assault investigation involving an adult male and a female under the age of 18.
As a result of the investigation the BC Prosecution Service approving the following Criminal Code charges against 38-year-old Christopher Lloyd Dixon:
- Sexual Assault
- Sexual Interference
- Sexual Exploitation
An arrest warrant was issued after Dixon failed to appear in court in September 2019.
Dixon is believed to be in the central part of Vancouver Island: possibly the Campbell River area including Black Creek or Cedar.
However, Dixon also has a history in Nanaimo as well as 150 Mile House, near Williams Lake.
Christopher Lloyd Dixon is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 175 cm (5’9″)
- 76 kg (168 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information on Christopher Lloyd Dixon or his whereabouts should contact their local police jurisdiction, RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.