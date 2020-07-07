The Parksville Community Park is going to receive an overhaul thanks to $1,263,521 dollars in funding.

The total cost of the improvements is estimated at $1,723,063 and the funding, from the Canada Infrastructure Program, will certainly help.

“We appreciate the significant support of the federal and provincial governments for projects in the Parksville Community Park, the jewel of our City, which with this support will only get better. Both the new gathering space and the permanent outdoor stage will provide informal and formal opportunities for people to gather, creating a sense of community, and also enhancing the quality of performance-related events, bringing new and exciting cultural events to Parksville for residents and visitors. Our thanks to the Parksville Beach Festival Society for

bringing this project forward,” said Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne.

The project is also supported by funding from the federal ($689,225) and provincial ($574,296) governments, along with the Island Economic Trust ($204,000), the Parksville Beach Festival Society, and the City of Parksville.

Back in 2018, the Parksville Beach Festival Society approached council with the concept to build an outdoor stage in the Parksville Community Park. The outdoor theatre will provide a space for formal entertainment along with supporting the festival’s five-week international sand sculpting exhibition, concerts in the park, and other family-oriented activities. Construction of the stage will begin this fall with completion expected by June 2021. The outdoor theatre will be located near the existing picnic shelter and will feature a covered accessible stage, dressing rooms, washrooms, storage space, lighting, acoustic treatments, hardscaped access ramps, and area for dancing.

“The Parksville Beach Festival Society board is thrilled and encouraged by this tremendous news. This funding, in concert with funding from Island Coastal Economic Trust and community donations, which have been raised over several years, will facilitate the construction of an incredible legacy for our community. We will continue to collaborate with the City to ensure the outdoor theatre for the performing arts is a reality in 2021. Our society has hosted well-attended events in the park for many years and this theatre will enhance community engagement, support economic development, and improve the vibrancy of Parksville and the surrounding region,” said Parksville Beach Festival Society President Cheryl Dill.

Construction on the gathering space is slated to begin next fall and is likely to be completed by the spring of 2022.