The RCMP in Nanaimo has shut down a drug house that was causing headaches for people living in a south-end neighbourhood.

The home was on Woodhouse Street in Nanaimo and the RCMP says it had received many complaints about drug trafficking, thefts, and other disturbances.

After a two month investigation, the police raided the house on July 1st, seizing drugs, cash, and arresting four people.

Investigators found crack cocaine, crystal meth and a small amount of fentanyl.

They also seized $19,000 in Canadian Currency.

The four adults, ranging from 27 to 57 years old, were arrested without incident.

The RCMP says their investigation is an example of community members working with police to address a problem home affecting their lives.

The Nanaimo RCMP encourages people to come forward if they are experiencing similar issues with a problem house in their neighbourhood.