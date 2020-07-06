CounterAttack Campaign is back this month. Photo supplied by ICBC Facebook page.

There’s nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot day, but getting in your car and driving afterward is always a bad decision.

The RCMP is setting up road checks as part of the month-long CounterAttack campaign, targeting impaired drivers and getting them off the road.

ICBC said, on average, 68 people are killed because of impaired driving every year, 40 percent of those fatalities happen in the summer months.

Impaired driving is the leading cause of criminal death in our country and according to a report by BCRoadSafety, impaired driving trails only speeding and distracted driving as the top causes of death among BC drivers.

If you’re hosting a celebration this summer and plan to serve alcohol an ICBC special event permit kit is available for free online.