The Coronavirus pandemic has devastated economies throughout the world and it has slowed record-setting tourism revenue on the Sunshine Coast.

Last year, the Sunshine Coast posted $28-million dollars worth of room revenue and the 12 sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale were overloaded frequently.

Since the pandemic, BC Ferries has had to cut its sailings to Langdale in half and while two have been added, Executive Director of Sunshine Coast Tourism Paul Kamon said the region is being throttled by BC Ferries.

“Our primary issued is now ferries because our ferry system took a huge hit and they’ve had to cut back on sailings, just to keep the company afloat, which means our economy is literally being throttled by ferries,” said Kamon.

A huge percentage of the tourism revenue comes from the Lower Mainland, Kamon said some businesses that rely on international tourists have had to make major adjustments.

“Close to 80 percent of our customers are coming from the Lower Mainland. We have people come from Washington State (before pandemic) and Alberta, but certain businesses are more aligned with international travellers, so they are having to make some serious adjustments to be able to re-market themselves to the local regional market,” said Kamon.

Kamon urged Sunshine Coast accommodators to make sure guests make online reservations.

He added, everyone has a responsibility to be safe and vigilant so we don’t go back to square one in dealing with this pandemic.