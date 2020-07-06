Kristy Watkins is competing in Maxim Cover Girl Contest. Photo supplied by Maxim Cover Girl Contest website.

Campbell River’s Kristy Watkins finished first place in her group and is into the quarters in the 2020 Maxim Cover Girl Contest.

Watkins works as a DJ and made it to the Canadian semi-finals last year and is eyeing the grand-prize of $25,000 dollars, a photoshoot, and worldwide recognition.

If Watkins wins, she plans to donate some of her prize money to the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

Voting on the quarterfinal candidates begins today and runs through July 16.

The grand-prize winner will be determined on August 13.