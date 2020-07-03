The man arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall is facing numerous charges, according to police.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme told a press conference Friday morning that the suspect, identified as Corey Hurren, appeared in court for a bail hearing Friday morning.

It’s not clear what the charges are.

Police say Hurren proceeded on foot to an on-site greenhouse Thursday morning, where he was “rapidly contained by RCMP members who were on patrol in the area.”

Hurren was arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall after police say he breached the street entrance gates, damaging the front-end of his pickup truck and initiating the vehicle’s airbags.

He was arrested and brought in for questioning shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The suspect had several firearms, according to RCMP, and the force is aware of the motives behind the incident but they won’t share them at this time.

Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence during the incident, nor was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family who are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage.

Hurren has been identified as a ranger with the Canadian Armed Forces from rural Manitoba.