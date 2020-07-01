The RCMP in Nanaimo is investigating the discovery of human remains in the city’s downtown area.

The police say that around seven o’clock Monday evening in the area of 1 Port Drive, human skeletal remains were discovered by an RDN Transit Supervisor.

The area was cordoned off and investigators from the Nanaimo RCMP began to examine the scene.

At this time there is no evidence of foul play, but the RCMP says its investigation is in the preliminary stage and foul play cannot be ruled out.

The Coroners Service is also beginning an investigation.