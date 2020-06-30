Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 12 new COVID19 cases in BC today.

That brings the total to 2,916 and no new deaths were reported, the death toll remains at 174.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island.

A positive development came out of today’s briefing, as visitors will now be allowed at long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

There are four outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities in the province and one in acute-care.

The recovery rate is nearly 89 percent (Two thousand 590 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus, a recovery rate of nearly 89 percent (88.8).