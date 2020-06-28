BC is home to two health crises and drug users on the Sunshine Coast have set up an unauthorized consumption site.

One of the people behind the unsanctioned consumption site in Sechelt said action needed to be taken to get the attention of local governments, in the hopes of seeing a sanctioned consumption site become a reality.

These drug users were successful in getting the attention of councils in both Sechelt and Gibsons, along with the Sunshine Coast Regional District, as local governments added the issue to their agendas.

Local governments received a letter from Geoff McKie, a Medical Health Officer with Vancouver Coastal Health and in it, he encouraged local governments to develop an approach to the issue.

The SCRD, Sechelt, and Gibsons directors are in support of a sanctioned site.

Sechelt council asked for a staff report on potential sites for an overdose prevention site and challenges, Gibsons council passed a motion to partner with colleagues in Sechelt and the SCRD.

The first overdose prevention site opened on the Sunshine Coast almost one year ago to the day, and it’s located on Joyce Avenue in Powell River.