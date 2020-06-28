This will be the first full week the Sunshine Coast RCMP detachments in Sechelt and Gibsons will be open since the pandemic was declared in March.

The front counters at Gibsons and Sechelt detachments will be open Monday to Friday.

In Sechelt, the detachment will be open five days a week from 8 am to 4 pm and in Gibsons, the hours of operation are between 8:30 and 4 pm.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP is adhering to the safety measures put in place by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Physical distancing will be followed in the foyers and the public is asked to follow the guidelines.

A maximum of three people are allowed in the Sechelt detachment and two are allowed at the Gibsons facility.

Non-emergency reports can be called in to 604-885-2266.