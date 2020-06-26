A few of the restrictions on the Residential Tenancy Act are being eased by the BC Government.

One thing that is not being lifted just yet is the restriction on landlords evicting someone for being late on rent payments.

Landlords may now issue an eviction notice for any reason other than unpaid or late rent.

However, landlords with existing orders for eviction can take them to the courts as of July 2nd.

They can once again enter a suite without a tenant’s permission after giving 24-hours notice.

Landlords are still able to restrict access to common space for COVID-19 health-related reasons.

The province says it will give advance notice before lifting the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent.