There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, for a total of 2,869 cases in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 179 active cases and 2,517 people who tested positive have recovered.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 131 on Vancouver Island.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 970 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,504 in the Fraser Health region, 199 in the Interior Health region, and 65 in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Henry says there are two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 173 deaths in British Columbia.

Among the new cases, there is one adult linked to a public school in the Fraser Health region.

No students are connected to this case and public health teams were able to quickly respond and close contacts have been notified and no students are connected.

As the province moves forward with Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan Dr. Henry says, “this is an exciting time because it shows us that we have been able to find our balance in British Columbia. We have flattened our curve and are keeping new cases low, while slowly increasing our social interactions.”